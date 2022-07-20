Arts & Entertainment

Grammy winner H.E.R. cast as Belle in ABC's Beauty and the Beast live special

"I have always wanted to be a Disney princess", said H.E.R.
By Doc Louallen

H.E.R. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For the first time on screen, an Afro-Filipina woman will transform into Belle for ABC's animated and live-action blended special " Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."

Five-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. will play Belle. The special will include never-before-seen performances celebrating the classic film.

"I can't believe I get to be a part of the 'Beauty and the Beast' legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!" said H.E.R. "I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors, Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn't be more grateful."

Chu and Hamilton were previously announced as the executive producer and director.

"With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity," said Chu. "We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it's very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators."

The role of the Beast and other characters will be announced at a later date.

The special will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST, on ABC and on Disney+ the next day.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie premiereu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman's ex kidnaps her after killing her new boyfriend, HPD says
16-year-old being chased by dog killed in hit-and-run in Alief
Texas A&M wide receiver arrested on DWI, weapon and drug charges
Man who died crashed after he was shot by carjacking victim, HPD says
Glioblastoma Day: Raising awareness for rare and deadly brain cancer
Chef Chris Shepherd steps away from Houston restaurants: Sources
Uvalde superintendent recommends firing school district police chief
Show More
Family of late Rockets scout settles wrongful death lawsuit
Galveston Co. health officials confirm 1st probable case of monkeypox
Glimmer of hope for rain in your 10-day forecast
Strangers went to girl's birthday party after she got 1 RSVP
Man walking dog finds victim dead from gunshot near North Shore HS
More TOP STORIES News