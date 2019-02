EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters pull woman out from air vent of vacant home

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling spoke to a man who said he heard screaming from a woman who was stuck in an air vent in northeast Houston."I thought it was a fight," Arthur Reyes said when he heard the screaming."What are you doing up there," Reyes said to the woman in the vent.He asked her if she was trying to break into the home, but he said that she responded by asking him to get her a bottle of water.Reyes said he rode his bike to a nearby gas station to tell the clerk and called 911."There's someone in that place up there, stuck man. We gotta get her out," Reyes said.