Coffee made masks to dog rescue: How Heights restaurants are helping community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pandemic has forced restaurants in the Heights to get creative, but some haven't stopped giving back to the community.
At Boomtown Coffee in the Heights, the pandemic hasn't slowed neighbors from getting their caffeine fix.
"We moved to providing patio service," Boomtown Coffee general manager, Norma Odegard said. "So, we actually never closed for a day."
Employees, and customers are back inside, but the creativity hasn't slowed. In addition to coffee, Boomtown is selling unique masks.
"They are made from coffee filters," Odegard explained. "They are reusable, washable, and there's a replaceable filter, and you can use it up to 30 days." A perfect mask for many of its customers. "And, it smells like coffee so it's a cool bonus," Odegard said.
Helping the community isn't only found in its unique masks. During the pandemic, Boomtown Coffee has donated gallons of coffee to medical workers, and food to those in need.
"We're all in this together," Odegard said. "We love our city. It's been challenging for everyone."
Heights community support also caught fire during the pandemic in this restaurant. Cane Rosso is known for its Neapolitan style pizza.
"We use a wood fire oven that not many restaurants use, and we make everything from scratch," assistant general manager of Cane Rosso Phillip Ocampo explained.
Fresh ingredients that create unique pizza combinations. But to employees, the pizza is the best because of who it helps.
"Every employee that gets hired on has an option to donate to our Cane Rosso Rescue, and then a percentage of all proceeds from all restaurants gets donated to the rescue," Ocampo explained.
Despite the pandemic, thanks in part to Heights customers, Cane Rosso Rescue is on pace to help 500 dogs this year. "I love it," Ocampo said. "It shows that we get to do something extra every day."
