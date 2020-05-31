Society

Local H-E-B throws graduation for employees who didn't get traditional ceremony

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A local H-E-B honored its employees with a makeshift graduation ceremony inside the store.

Although these high school seniors were expecting a traditional in-person graduation, social distancing guidelines to prevent COVID-19 made in-person ceremonies difficult.

READ MORE: Graduation will go on! See which districts are making it happen

So, the H-E-B in Harper's Trace near Conroe decided to honor its employees who were graduating this year.

Video captured at the event shows employees donned in caps and gown walking through an aisle, as other staff members watch and cheer.

SEE ALSO: This teen celebrated her graduation in the most H-town way!

Congratulations, graduates!

RELATED: Daughter of fallen deputy constable graduates high school
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconroeviral videograduationcoronaviruscoronavirus texasgraduation 2020coronavirus outbreakclass of 2020coronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GOING HOME: Funeral for George Floyd to be held in Houston
HPD officer struck by fleeing vehicle during East Downtown fight
Hot with a few downpours
Baby among victims shot at SE Houston block party
Protests for George Floyd continue for second day in Houston
PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays
Gov. Abbott deploys state resources to Texas cities
Show More
Houston leaders call for peace during day 2 of protesting
Mayor asks city to report violence during George Floyd protests
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
More TOP STORIES News