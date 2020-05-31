Local H-E-B throws graduation for employees who didn't get traditional ceremony

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A local H-E-B honored its employees with a makeshift graduation ceremony inside the store.
Although these high school seniors were expecting a traditional in-person graduation, social distancing guidelines to prevent COVID-19 made in-person ceremonies difficult.
So, the H-E-B in Harper's Trace near Conroe decided to honor its employees who were graduating this year.
Video captured at the event shows employees donned in caps and gown walking through an aisle, as other staff members watch and cheer.
Congratulations, graduates!
