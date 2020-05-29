What we know about Fort Bend deputy constable killed in line of duty

The law enforcement community in Fort Bend County has been shaken by tragedy after the accidental shooting death of a deputy constable by a colleague early Friday.

The deputy constable has been identified as Caleb Rule.

Around 1:40 a.m., sheriff's deputies and Rule responded to a call for a property check at a home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend.


According to officials, a neighbor called and reported she thought she saw someone running.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said when deputies arrived at the scene, they entered the home through an unsecured back door.

As they were going through the process of clearing the home, a sheriff's deputy thought there was a suspect inside the house and fired his weapon, hitting Rule.

Rule, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot in the chest and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.

Rule worked for Precinct 4 for nine months. Prior to that, he was a detective for 14 years with the Missouri City Police Department.

Rule has a wife and children.



