This teen celebrated her graduation in the most H-town way

Bianca Huerta graduated from Heights High School this weekend, and in true H-Town fashion, her father organized a parade featuring one-of-a-kind slabs.
Didn’t get to walk the stage, but my dad made sure my graduation was special❤️ c/o 2020 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tSERzrgdIS— b:* (@biancaahuerta) May 23, 2020
Houston's culture wouldn't be the same without the iconic slabs, low riders and swangas.
In the video above, Huerta is seen showing off a big smile as the cars slowly cruise through her neighborhood.
The soon-to-be archaeology major told ABC13 she plans on starting out her college career at the University of Houston - Downtown and then plans to transfer to UT in Austin.
The distinct look of slabs has become synonymous with Texas and the Bayou City since the 1980s. From Bun B, Chamillionaire, Z-Ro, Mike Jones, Slim Thug to Paul Wall, Houston rappers have put on for the slab scene.
