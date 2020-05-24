This teen celebrated her graduation in the most H-town way

Didn’t get to walk the stage, but my dad made sure my graduation was special❤️ c/o 2020 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tSERzrgdIS — b:* (@biancaahuerta) May 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's no better way to celebrate a graduation in Houston than with a slab parade!Bianca Huerta graduated from Heights High School this weekend, and in true H-Town fashion, her father organized a parade featuring one-of-a-kind slabs.Houston's culture wouldn't be the same without the iconic slabs, low riders and swangas.In the video above, Huerta is seen showing off a big smile as the cars slowly cruise through her neighborhood.The soon-to-be archaeology major told ABC13 she plans on starting out her college career at the University of Houston - Downtown and then plans to transfer to UT in Austin.The distinct look of slabs has become synonymous with Texas and the Bayou City since the 1980s. From Bun B, Chamillionaire, Z-Ro, Mike Jones, Slim Thug to Paul Wall, Houston rappers have put on for the slab scene.