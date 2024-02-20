2 heart transplant recipients honored in Houston during American Heart Month

Two women are using this weekend during American Heart Month to inspire others after their life-changing heart transplants.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were honored at Triumphant Church on Sunday for their resiliency after heart failure.

Both are heart transplant recipients, and both are now raising awareness about the disease in time for February, which is American Heart Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6.2 million people in the United States have heart failure.

Courtney Hicks-Brown and Cande Calhoun both questioned whether they'd survive their own battles with the condition, but they did and now they're trying to help others.

Hicks-Brown has been in a constant state of gratitude for the past two years.

Her emotions are so strong that, at times, she can't find the words.

She lived with a failing heart for over a decade. Two years ago, she finally got one that worked.

"I didn't think that during those years I was going to be the person that needed a new heart or had a testimony that was strong enough to share with the world, but I do, and I am that person, and I am glad that god gave me that strength," Hicks-Brown said.

Hicks-Brown along with Cande Calhoun were celebrated for their strength on Sunday at Triumphant Church.

Candidly, Calhoun explained the journey did not come without strife.

She said her turning point was surrendering to God and thanking him for the life she had.

"The things that he had done for me I appreciated. I got off my knees, stepped into the shower, and the phone rang. I had a heart transplant. So, all this time I thought I was waiting on God," Calhoun said. "God was waiting on me."

Calhoun is celebrating her five-year Transplantaversary.

Her advice to others, aside from have faith, is keep your health at the forefront.

"It is so important to get checks, that we see cardiologists, that we lower our blood pressure that we do everything. That we fight with all of our might to stay as healthy as we possibly can," Calhoun said.

It's been long journey for both women.

Hicks-Brown said it's the support of others that has been her greatest blessing.

"My village is why I am here. My village is my love. It is my heart," Hicks-Brown said.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.