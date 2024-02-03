Mom rescues 2 children, but dies while trying to save baby from N. Houston house fire, officials say

A mother and her infant died after a fire engulfed a home on Heaney Street near Tidwell and Bauman Road on Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

A mother and her infant died after a fire engulfed a home on Heaney Street near Tidwell and Bauman Road on Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

A mother and her infant died after a fire engulfed a home on Heaney Street near Tidwell and Bauman Road on Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

A mother and her infant died after a fire engulfed a home on Heaney Street near Tidwell and Bauman Road on Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her infant died in a tragic house fire in north Houston on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire at a home on Heaney Street near Tidwell and Bauman Road.

Officials said the woman was able to rescue two of her children before going back into the burning home for her 1-year-old, but she never made it out.

The fire department said the two children who survived are under 10 years old and are now with relatives.

A relative told ABC13 her sister was overcome by the smoke and flames.

"The neighbors said (the fire) started around 4:30 a.m. probably. My sister took my niece and my nephew out (and went back for) the 1-year-old. But they said she didn't make it. The baby was in her arms," the fire victim's sister said.

The home was so damaged, it was unclear whether it was a two story or a one-story home.

When ABC13 asked crews to clarify, they said there is no way of knowing just by looking at it in its conditions.

Eyewitness News spoke to a neighbor who said she heard kids yelling for help in Spanish through the mail slot on her door just before 5 a.m.

By the time she got to the door, the neighbor said she saw the shoeless children in the rain, running for the neighbors and the house across the street up in flames.

The fire department said officials always advise people to stay out of a home once they escape a fire, but it's understandable the impossible situation this mother was put in.

Firefighters said at this time they are continuing their investigation to try to determine what caused the fire.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.