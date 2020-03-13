Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

The Houston Zoo is here to help!
Despite closing its doors until April 3, the Houston Zoo is live streaming their favorite animals on Facebook in order to bring the zoo to you!
The zoo will be hosting an 11:00 a.m. livestream Monday-Friday, sharing daily updates and showing viewers what the animals are up to.
They encourage viewers to follow @HoustonZoo on all platforms for more updates.
Tips on learning from home:
Here are some resources that will help you and your kids make the most of their time away from class.
Space Foundation is offering free downloadable STEM lesson plans for students in grades K-8 to help keep kids engaged during the gap in traditional class time.
Children's Museum Houston
You may know the brick and mortar location in Houston's Museum District, but did you know about its database of online activities for classes?
The museum is also sharing experiments, activities and inside looks at their exhibits through its daily virtual learning broadcast schedule.
- 10:15 a.m. - O Wow Moment on Facebook
- 11:15 a.m. - Story Time (English) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram
- 12:15 p.m. - Educator Moment on Facebook or Instagram
- 1:15 p.m. - Story Time (Spanish) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram
- 3:15 p.m. - Toodler Time sponsored by McGovern Foundation on YouTube
Frontiers for Young Minds
This website has a free collection of science-related material for kids.
DK find out!
DK find out! has free lesson plan ideas for teachers and resources for parents, as well as videos and interactive modules on a variety of subjects.
Epic!
Epic! has thousands of books and videos online for kids. There's a 30 day free trial to set up an account.
Khan Academy
Khan Academy is a non-profit organization that has excercises, quizzes, and videos to help students.
Bill Nye The Science Guy
You might recognize the name of this children's science show host.
Nye is a well-known science communicator with a long list of life science, physical science, and planetary science lessons.
Brainpop
This website offers free access for students whose school is closed due to COVID-19.
The site even has a free learning module for young people on coronavirus.
National Geographic Kids
This site from the National Geographic Society has everything from outer space to women heroes and homework help.
Raz-Kids
This site from Learning A-Z is designed for students from kindergarten through fifth grade and has a free trial.