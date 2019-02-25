HEALTH & FITNESS

Weed killer found in popular wines and beers

Brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite, Corona and Heineken are just some of the beers on the list.

According to a new report by a public interest research group, there may be weed killer in your wine and beer.

Researchers tested five wines and 15 beers. They found traces of the controversial weed killer glyphosate in most of the drinks.

That included brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite, Corona, Heineken, and Samuel Adams.

Researchers say the levels of glyphosate found are not necessarily dangerous, but are still concerning due to possible health risks.
