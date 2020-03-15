Coronavirus

University of Houston baseball team self-quarantines after member shows COVID-19 symptoms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is requiring all members of the UH baseball team, coaches, and support staff to self-quarantine after a baseball staff member developed coronavirus symptoms after a team trip to Las Vegas.

The team trip occurred just prior the the university suspending the season on March 12.

The individual with symptoms is currently being tested for COVID-19, and additional baseball team members and staff will remain in self-quarantine until test results come back, which could take between 48-72 hours.

University officials believe any other potential exposure is limited to the UH baseball team and staff as the university was on spring break when they returned from Las Vegas.

No other student-athletes, coaches, or staff have developed symptoms at this time.

SEE ALSO: Texas A&M, Rice University and others set to begin online classes amid COVID-19

The University of Houston canceled classes from March 16-21 due to coronavirus fears. Classes will resume online or through an alternative format on March 23.



RELATED: Houston Roughnecks on alert after Seattle Dragons player tests positive for coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonuniversity of houstonbaseballoutbreakcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Robert Durst's murder trial postponed due to coronavirus
Elderly and students to receive free meals at Gallery Furniture
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be in Houston soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be in Houston soon
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Woman in her 30s shot, 3-year-old ran to get help
Waller Co. launches emergency services delivery program
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston responds to rumors of bar and restaurant closures
Elderly and students to receive free meals at Gallery Furniture
Teen wanted in connection with deadly shooting of 19-year-old
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
More TOP STORIES News