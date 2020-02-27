Society

Texas A&M, Rice University and others set to begin online classes amid COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- FULL LIST: HERE'S THE COMPLETE LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS ANNOUNCED

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY

Classes are cancelled from March 16-20.
Texas A&M will begin conducting online classes beginning March 23 until April 28.
Campus community meetings and events are now restricted to less than 50 participants.



RICE UNIVERSITY

The Houston campus has a significant link to the earlier COVID-19 cases investigated by health officials after one of its employees reportedly contracted the virus after coming back from a trip to Egypt.

In light of this, Rice canceled classes March 9-13 and undergraduate classes are set to move online for the remainder of semester.



SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY

SHSU has extended Spring Break to March 22 and will begin online classes on March 23 until the remainder of the spring semester.



HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

HBU will not hold any residential classes for the week of March 16-21. Online classes will continue as scheduled. The residential class schedule will resume remotely beginning March 23 until further notice. Faculty are advised to use the week of March 16-21 to prepare for remote course delivery beginning on March 23.

LONE STAR COLLEGE

Lone Star College is extending spring break and will resume classes Monday, March 23.

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON- DOWNTOWN

All classes will be suspended from March 16-22, including face-to-face classes, online classes and labs. All course-related activities from March 23- April 4 will be conducted online. By April 4, UHD will assess whether to continue conducting instruction online.

Students and student workers should not come to campus from March 16-22.

Faculty and staff should still report to work. All UHD sites will remain open, including Downtown, UHD Northwest, Lone Star College CyFair and Kingwood.

HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

HCC said it has extended the spring break for students by an additional two days. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday, March 25.

"We have made this decision in order to allow faculty and staff extra time to respond to issues that may arise during the Spring Break period and to prepare for the migration of select courses to hybrid or full online modality," HCC said in a statement.

HCC continued, "At this point in time, HCC is not canceling classes beyond March 24. However, in an effort to minimize the amount of student time on campus, we anticipate a significant number of courses will transition to some level of multi-modal delivery. We ask for your patience and flexibility as we update plans and procedures that will enable HCC to respond quickly if further changes are required. This means all faculty and staff are still required to report for duty starting Monday, March 23, in order to work together to prepare for this transition."

UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS

University of St. Thomas canceled classes at noon on Thursday, March 12 through Friday, March 13. Classes will resume online the week of March 23 until the university decides if there is a need to continue with online classes. Campus will remain open for business operations.



TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Texas Southern University will remain on a normal schedule for the week of March 9. Classes will resume online or through an alternative format beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice.


UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON CLEAR LAKE

Classes at all campus locations are canceled from March 16-21. Classes will resume online or through an alternative format on March 23.



UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

The University of Houston will cancel classes from March 16-21. Classes will resume online or through an alternative format on March 23.



UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS - AUSTIN

The university will extend spring break for students by one week in response to the spread of the virus.

That means classes will resume on Monday, March 30.

University president Gregory Fenves said the university will stay open, but the extra week will give faculty and staff time to prepare to increase "social distancing," such as moving lectures online and reconfiguring classroom space.


TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY

Texas State University said on March 9 that it is monitoring 10 people who are self-isolating at home, not on campus, after international travel.

At last check, the campus has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The university's policy is self-isolation for 14 days after travel to a country with a CDC Level 2 or 3 Travel Warning.



PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY

In the midst of spring break, which is March 9-13, the campus located outside of the Houston area said it plans to suspended classes until March 23, pushing back the restart of classes by a week.

Faculty and staff are required to report to work as normal on March 16.



BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

The Waco campus announced it is extending spring break by one week, through March 20.

It also said classes would be taught online from March 23-April 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
