Tomball HS student falls ill while using vape pen

Police say the student was taken to a hospital in The Woodlands Monday afternoon after becoming ill.
The nature of the emergency was not shared with Eyewitness News, but Tomball ISD officials said a staff member at the school recognized the student needed help and called 911.
A teen was rushed to the hospital from Tomball High School this evening when he collapsed after using a vape pen. Details from an eyewitness at 10. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/fudM6q83hL— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 10, 2019
The student was on campus for after-school activities, the district said.
We do not know the student's condition.
Tomball ISD released this statement to ABC13 late Monday:
"Tomball ISD can confirm a student at Tomball High School experienced a medical emergency during an after school activity involving a vape pen. A staff member immediately recognized the emergency, assisted with the incident as the student became ill and called 911 immediately. An ambulance arrived and the student was transported to a local hospital where family members were present. We have no new details on the student's health at this time. In Tomball ISD, educational resources have been put in place and the district will continue its efforts to educate students and parents on the negative effects of vaping."
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.