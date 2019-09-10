Tomball HS student falls ill while using vape pen

A teen was rushed to the hospital from Tomball High School this evening when he collapsed after using a vape pen. Details from an eyewitness at 10. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/fudM6q83hL — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 10, 2019

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Tomball High School student is in the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency involving a vape pen.Police say the student was taken to a hospital in The Woodlands Monday afternoon after becoming ill.The nature of the emergency was not shared with Eyewitness News, but Tomball ISD officials said a staff member at the school recognized the student needed help and called 911.The student was on campus for after-school activities, the district said.We do not know the student's condition.