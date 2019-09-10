Health & Fitness

Tomball HS student falls ill while using vape pen

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Tomball High School student is in the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency involving a vape pen.

Police say the student was taken to a hospital in The Woodlands Monday afternoon after becoming ill.

The nature of the emergency was not shared with Eyewitness News, but Tomball ISD officials said a staff member at the school recognized the student needed help and called 911.



The student was on campus for after-school activities, the district said.

We do not know the student's condition.

Tomball ISD released this statement to ABC13 late Monday:
"Tomball ISD can confirm a student at Tomball High School experienced a medical emergency during an after school activity involving a vape pen. A staff member immediately recognized the emergency, assisted with the incident as the student became ill and called 911 immediately. An ambulance arrived and the student was transported to a local hospital where family members were present. We have no new details on the student's health at this time. In Tomball ISD, educational resources have been put in place and the district will continue its efforts to educate students and parents on the negative effects of vaping."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstomballmedical emergencyvaping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old badly injured while helping brother cross street
Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet
Texans face Saints in prime-time season opener
Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce
51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown
Debate roundup: Democrats are coming to Houston
Houston Democratic debate gives hosts historic opportunity
Show More
Democratic candidates head to Houston as some slide in polls
Elizabeth Warren got her start at University of Houston
Andrew Yang supporters looking for momentum in Houston
A few downpours possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Texans and Saints fans bonded by historic hurricanes
More TOP STORIES News