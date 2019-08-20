HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt praises the New England Patriots' Tom Brady as the "best quarterback of all time." But you've got to wonder whether Watt - whose squad fell to Tom's team in 2018 and faces them again in December - would dare lift a single weight in the Brady-branded gym that's on tap for Houston.
Brady's lifestyle and fitness brand, TB12, just debuted a flagship gym in Boston. It's the second gym to open under the TB12 banner; the first one is in Foxboro, Massachusetts, where the Patriots play their home games.
TB12 (Brady's initials and jersey number) isn't stopping there, though. It's got its sights set on establishing locations in Los Angeles and New York City in 2020, with subsequent gyms planned for Houston, Chicago, London, Miami, San Francisco, and Toronto, Men's Health magazine reports.
To read more about this story, go to CultureMap.
Tom Brady's lifestyle and fitness gym set to touch down in Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News