Health & Fitness

Tom Brady's lifestyle and fitness gym set to touch down in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt praises the New England Patriots' Tom Brady as the "best quarterback of all time." But you've got to wonder whether Watt - whose squad fell to Tom's team in 2018 and faces them again in December - would dare lift a single weight in the Brady-branded gym that's on tap for Houston.

Brady's lifestyle and fitness brand, TB12, just debuted a flagship gym in Boston. It's the second gym to open under the TB12 banner; the first one is in Foxboro, Massachusetts, where the Patriots play their home games.

TB12 (Brady's initials and jersey number) isn't stopping there, though. It's got its sights set on establishing locations in Los Angeles and New York City in 2020, with subsequent gyms planned for Houston, Chicago, London, Miami, San Francisco, and Toronto, Men's Health magazine reports.

To read more about this story, go to CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonculturemap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flood Advisory for parts of Houston until 4:15PM
2 inmates escape from Liberty Co. Jail through hole in fence
UH student abducted by man with gun at Kemah gas station
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
New liquidation store offering Black Friday-style deals
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Show More
Elton John slams criticism of Harry, Meghan over private jet use
Pokémon pop-up bar coming to Houston
Astros' Alex Bregman welcomes new member to the family
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Air mattresses take flight during outside movie viewing in Colorado
More TOP STORIES News