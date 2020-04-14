These Texas counties haven't reported a single COVID-19 case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is seeing more people recovering from the coronavirus as more cities open up testing sites.In newly released data from the state health department, 2,580 Texans have already recovered from COVID-19, as of Tuesday.Lawmakers across the state have been pushing for testing as federal aid continues to come in.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced her push for testing, specifically at the Harris County Jail, while opening a free testing site on Houston's south side where testing began on Monday.In total, Texas is reporting up to 14,624 cases with 1,409 patients in hospitals across the state.Although more than half of all counties in the state are reporting cases now, there are a handful that haven't reported a case at all.As of Tuesday, one of the counties that has not reported a case is Houston County, which is about halfway between the city of Houston and Dallas and covers a portion of the Davy Crockett National Forest.Others include Madison, Sabine, Freestone and Refugio counties.The city of Houston continues to lead the state in cases with 3,747 in total so far. Dallas is second with 1,788 cases while Fort Worth has moved into third place with 876 cases.Austin is now fourth with 856 cases and San Antonio ranks fifth with 794 cases.A demographic breakdown, which include fatalities and cases by county plus hospitalizations and ventilator use, can be found below: