Swarms of mosquitoes infiltrate Brazoria County neighborhoods

Let's face it: mosquitoes suck.But while many of us are aided by our flyswatters or a handy flip-flop, residents in Brazoria County are at their wit's end trying to repel thousands of mosquitoes that have zeroed in on their homes.The swarms of flying pests sent Lake Jackson resident Salena Campbell and her husband grabbing for the spray.After thoroughly treating their front porch, Salena swept up hundreds and hundreds of mosquitoes into her dust pan.A photo of the aftermath shows mounds of dead buggers that could be easily mistaken for dirt.Shan Hodges sent us incredible video showing the skeeters covering the white walls outside his house.With major flooding as a possibility over the next several days, standing water is only expected to make things worse.Residents are urged toto help officials plan where aerial spraying is needed.