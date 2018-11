EMBED >More News Videos Marshall the dog was caught on camera escaping his house, then trying to get back inside by knocking on the door.

A new study claims women who share their beds with dogs get a better night's rest.Researchers found the female dog owners reported less disturbed sleep and greater feelings of security and comfort.The results, published in the Journal of the International Society for Anthrozoology , are based on self-reported data, not an objective measure.The study also found women who slept with their cats did not show the same benefits.