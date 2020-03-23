Here's a step-by-step guide to new COVID-19 self-assessment tool

The self-assessment website lists specific questions that should be answered before launching the tool.
The website also lists two key questions and answers before people are allowed to proceed: Who should get tested and who shouldn't get tested?
Who should be tested for COVID-19?
People with fever above 100.4F (38C) and respiratory symptoms who:
- Have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19
- Have other health conditions (diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, pregnancy)
- Are age 60 and older
- Are residents of nursing homes
- Are part of an investigation of a cluster or an outbreak
- Are healthcare workers or first responders
Who does not need to be tested for COVID-19?
- People without symptoms related to coronavirus disease
Once you've determined whether or not you should be tested, you can begin the self-assessment questionnaire.
Below are the questions:
1. Have you had in-person close contact with a person diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19)?
- Yes
- No
- Unknown
2. Have you traveled internationally to any of the following in the last 14 days?
- Africa
- Asia
- Australia
- Europe
- South America
- No travel
3. How do you feel today?
- I am feeling sick
- I am feeling fine
If, for example, you have had in-close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, have not traveled recently and are feeling sick, below are the questions to expect next.
4. What is your temperature?
- Temperature above 100.4 F (38 C)
- Older than 65 and temperature above 99.6 F (37.5 C)
- I feel feverish
- I don't know
- Normal
5. Do you have any of the following?
- Cough - dry (nonproductive)
- Cough - wet (productive)
- Shortness of breath
- Wheezing
- None of the above
6. Do you have any of the following?
- Headache
- Runny Nose
- Itchy Eyes
- Watery Eyes
- Sneezing
- None of the Above
Now, let's say you have a temperature above 100.4 F (38 C), are experiencing shortness of breath and a runny nose, here are the next questions in the questionnaire.
7. Do any of the following apply to you:
- High blood pressure / Hypertension
- Heart Disease
- Lung Disease
- Diabetes
- Immunosuppressed by medication or HIV
- Resident of Nursing Home or Chronic Care Facility
- Pregnant or post-partum within 2 weeks of delivery
- None of the above
8. What is your age?
- Younger than 20
- 20 - 39
- 40 - 59
- 60 - 69
- 70 - 79
- 80 or older
9. Are you a first responder or healthcare worker?
- Yes
- No
If, for example, you have diabetes, are between the ages of 40 and 59 and are not a first responder or healthcare worker, here's what's next.
You are then asked if you're interested in sharing your location for epidemiology.
"Knowing when and where outbreaks happen is incredibly helpful for local health authorities for tracking the disease and advising a community response," read a notice. "We will only use your location for epidemiological purposes. No protected health information (PHI) is stored."
Once you select your answer, you will then be moved to the final screen.
Based on the answers we provided in the example above, according to the exam, you may be at a higher risk for COVID-19.
You will then be given a screening ID.
In addition, the website lists health recommendations and what to do if you're feeling anxious or stressed. For additional support, you're asked to contact: The Harris Center COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: 833-251-7544 or Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990.
It's important to note that the self-assessment tool features a disclaimer noting that this is not a medical diagnosis.