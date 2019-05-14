HTX

Seniors get movin' with Alief YMCA's 'SilverSneakers' program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of seniors are heading to the Alief Family YMCA for fitness classes.

"I lost my wife, and since that time, I decided to be with friends and be happy," said 72-year-old Gonzalo Rosero, who has been working out there for the past four years. "I'm not laying back or falling back."

Rosero has made close friends while attending Zumba classes.

"Alief is such a close-knit community that we know each other somehow," said Alief YMCA Executive Director Tunde Lawal. "First-degree or second-degree or third-degree, we know somebody who knows us."

Many of the men and women who come are following doctors' orders and trying to increase muscle and balance.

"Let me tell you, when I came over, I couldn't even stand on one foot," explained 81-year-old Ines Anido.

Others, like Cassandra Freeman, are recovering from illnesses. She beat cancer and comes to the gym to stay healthy.

"I visited the oncologist and they checked the bloodwork and they said it is necessary for you to get into an exercise program," Freeman explained. "I'm discovering that my latter years are the best and I'm ready for it."

You can join the fun. Check out the Alief Family YMCA website for a schedule.

