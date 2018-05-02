HEALTH & FITNESS

California reports 1st death in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

If there's any possibility that your romaine lettuce came from Yuma, Arizona, the CDC is urging you to take action. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

NEW YORK --
The first death has been reported in a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

Federal health officials say California reported the death, but they did not provide other details.

The government now has reports of 121 people who got sick in 25 states. At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.

READ MORE: Throw away romaine lettuce if you don't know where it came from, CDC urges amid E. coli outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Wednesday.

Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah were added to the states with reported cases.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.
