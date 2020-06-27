abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

ABC13 Plus: Richmond man loses almost 200 pounds by dedicating his life to gym

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A fitness enthusiast in Richmond lost almost 200 pounds by embracing the culture at BNKR Fitness.

Efren De Los Santos weighed over 400 pounds, but, with hard work, his physique and life changed.

Some close friends invited him to workout at a garage gym, which later became BNKR Fitness Richmond.

"I didn't care about my body then," says De Los Santos. "One day I just woke up, and I was like change. Let's just get it."

Fredie Dorian is the co-owner of BNKR Fitness and has seen De Los Santos' transformation.

"Next thing you know, he was a big boy, but he started to move," says Dorian. "What he has and what I think a lot of people have is heart. All you have to do is have that heart and show up. We will take care of the rest."

De Los Santos dedicated his life to recreating his body and his lifestyle and is now a coach at BNKR.

In the beginning, he said he was intimidated, but he quickly learned he was one of the them.

"The support staff was awesome," says De Los Santos. "They said come back, and I was part of them."

The Richmond-area fitness community has been there for him, just as he's been an inspiration for them.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrichmondhealthfitnessweight lossgymworkoutweightabc13 plushealthy livingabc13 plus richmond rosenberg
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS RICHMOND ROSENBERG
Why these restaurants are known to have the best BBQ in the world
Richmond-Rosenberg housing market cools off with pandemic
This 'hot rod short bus' is breaking stereotypes
Restaurant known for street tacos, fajitas and giving spirit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masks off! Protesters claim face mask order unconstitutional
Hundreds wait for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
Test sites to remain open after federal support extended
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Moderate dust and a few thundershowers Sunday
Crash closes westbound Katy Fwy at Dairy Ashford
Caught on camera: Thieves steal bikes worth thousands
Show More
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Space Center Houston extends closure
NBA to allow players to wear social justice message on jerseys
Street racers crash into business and car, HCSO deputies say
Paying homage to African-American culture through baking
More TOP STORIES News