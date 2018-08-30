SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS

Rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia reach record highs, CDC says

EMBED </>More Videos

Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says

United States health officials are issuing a sharp warning, following the dramatic increase in sexually transmitted diseases and they are asking the federal government for help.

According to the National Coalition of STD directors, President Trump needs to declare sexually transmitted diseases a public health crisis in America, CNN reports.

For the fourth year in a row, rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia have gone up in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Nearly 2.3 million cases of these STDs were reported in the U.S., topping the previous record high set in 2016, by more than 200,000 cases.

Now, health experts are asking the government to authorize emergency access to public health funding so they can combat the crisis.

All three of these diseases are treatable, but if left untreated, women could suffer from permanent damage the reproductive system, and men to the prostate.

Heart and nervous system issues are also concerns for patients.

Experts worry the opioid epidemic could be a major factor in the increase, with more men and women trading sex for drugs.

That would explain why more babies are being born with congenital syphilis.

Experts are focusing on education as the best method towards prevention, as well as utilizing testing and available treatment services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsexually transmitted infectionssexu.s. & world
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
More sexually transmitted infections
HEALTH & FITNESS
Social Security mistakenly declared son with autism dead, mom says
CVS puts Enfamil back in stores after investigation
Woman contracts rare eye infection from contacts
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH ON ABC13: Texans reserves fighting for jobs vs. Dallas
Texans ticket sales doing well with help of Dallas Cowboy fans
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Bus carrying 47 people involved in New Mexico fatal crash
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
66-year-old woman in need of medicine missing in NW Harris Co.
Gym tells woman she can't wear anti-Trump shirts
Social Security mistakenly declared son with autism dead, mom says
Show More
PITCH PERFECT? Alex Bregman does some carpool karaoke
World's tallest pendulum ride coming to Six Flags in 2019
Houston Astros extend manager AJ Hinch through 2022
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from Alabama prison
More News