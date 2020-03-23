Proper ways to wash clothes during coronavirus outbreak

We know the virus can live on different surfaces for hours and it's easily transferred especially on things in your home that are touched often like the remote or doorknobs. But there are ways to kill the virus, and it's not just about what you are cleaning, but how.
Use the hottest possible setting to wash clothes, and aim for water 80-degrees or warmer, but not boiling. Boiling water can ruin clothes.
Make sure you allow clothes to dry hotter and and longer - depending on the manufacturer's instructions.
Question 1: Can I do laundry of someone who is sick?
It depends. The best advice is to add bleach or a bleach compound to the washer if someone in the family is sick.
Try not to shake items like towels or sheets so you don't contaminate other surfaces.
Question 2: What types of fabrics allow the coronavirus to remain active longer?
All fabrics can be contaminated, but the viability of the virus may depend on how porous the fabric is.
A family health doctor told the "Huffington Post" that fabrics like polyester and spandex retain germs longer than cotton.
You should prioritize washing leggings, underwear and dresses.
Question 3: What about my accessories?
Some viruses can remain active from a few hours to a few days depending on the material. Buttons and zippers and other items made of plastic, steel or copper would need to be wiped clean.
Remember, wash your hands after you touch any dirty laundry. Don't forget to also wash your jackets or coats, especially if you're using the sleeves to touch door knobs and even push elevator buttons.
Fabrics like vinyl or leather can be wiped clean.
