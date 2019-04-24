Health & Fitness

Planet Fitness challenge allows teens to work out for free this summer

Planet Fitness is gearing up to help teens stay in shape for free this summer and win scholarship money.

The Planet Fitness "Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes" is open to 15 to 18 year olds from May 15 to Sept. 1.

To enter the contest, teens will have to visit any Planet Fitness location with their parents or legal guardian and sign up.

The teens will be able to work out at any of the 1,700 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. all summer long.

At the end of the summer, 51 teens will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will be awarded the grand prize of $5,000.

A total of $30,500 in scholarships will be awarded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessscholarshipgymworkoutteenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News