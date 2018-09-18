MOSQUITO

Parents, watch for 'Skeeter Syndrome' in your children

EMBED </>More Videos

SKEETER SYNDROME: What to look for

With all the mosquito problems around the Houston area, it's important to keep an eye out for "Skeeter Syndrome."

The name sounds silly, but it's an allergic reaction to proteins in mosquito saliva that can cause problems for children.

The symptoms can mimic an infection, but it shows up faster. Fortunately, its typically not life threatening or as severe as an allergic reaction to bees.

Symptoms include:
  • An inflamed mosquito bite within minutes or hours of being bitten.
  • Fever.
  • Soreness, redness or warmth around the bite area.
  • In several cases, blistering, bruising and even vomiting.


Skeeter Syndrome can be treated with Benadryl, and an ice pack can help with the redness and itchiness.

You can also try to prevent it by carrying bug spray with you.

If symptoms don't go away, take your child to the hospital. And if it keeps happening, kids may have to get allergy shots like they would for dust or mold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmosquitoallergies
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOSQUITO
Missouri City orders more spray days to kill mosquitoes
Increase in mosquitoes could last for months: Expert
Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area amid heavy rainfall
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Sugar Land
More mosquito
HEALTH & FITNESS
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, UTMB says
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
Hospital plans to cut off life support to infant in coma
11-year-old heart transplant recipient who met Drake back home
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
Grandmother says young thieves kidnapped her grandson
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, UTMB says
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
K9 cop loses job after killing Yorkie at Bacon Fest
Baby left at church hours after birth now with foster family
3-year-old fighting cancer gets Astros World Series ring
Boy breaks rod and Lake Conroe record with 55-pound catfish
Show More
Bert and Ernie are a couple, ex-'Sesame Street' writer says
POLL: Cruz holds 9-point lead over Beto in Senate race
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
Swarm of more than 300 bees attack couple in Wallis
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
More News