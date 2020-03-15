Coronavirus

Houston moms fear for sons stuck in airport lines waiting for COVID-19 health screening

By
Worry and anxiety filled O'Hare International Airport in Chicago as hundreds were forced to wait in line to have their temperature checked as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to grow.

Passengers, including college students who traveled to Florence by way of Chicago, were in line for hours waiting for officials to take their temperatures.



The exodus of Americans fleeing parts of Europe left two 19-year-old pals from Houston spending extra time at the airport as they tried to get home from a three month long stay in Florence.

Blake and Lucas mothers both agree that the trip was a great experience for their sons.




"They stopped in Berlin, passed health and temperature screenings there," Blake's mother, Lisa said. "They're both young and healthy and had no symptoms of the virus. What I'm scared of now is the airport here."

Blake and Luca landed at Chicago O'Hare which is one of the U.S. airports where Americans returning from Europe are able to be properly checked for the virus.



The friends sent pictures to their mothers of the crowded lines that stretched through customs.


"We were so lucky they didn't get sick, and then at the Chicago Airport, they're packed like sardines."

RELATED: Houston not on list of US airports under new travel restrictions

Luca's mother, Alison, spoke to her son on the phone Saturday night.

He said that they would spend another two hours in the customs line, then go to the health screening line where their temperatures would be taken.

"Some of the airport workers are wearing masks and gloves. Other's aren't using any protective gear," he said.

They missed their flight to Houston Saturday. When they arrive home, both will have to spend two weeks in self quarantine to be sure they haven't contracted the virus.

"My only regret is bringing him home when the airport is not ready," said Blake's mother.

These lines come on the same day that an Alaska Airline worker at SFO airport in San Francisco tests positive for COVID-19. SFO is one of the 13 airports where travel screenings are in place for travelers flying in from European countries.

The Department of Homeland Security says the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:
  • Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
  • Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
  • Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
  • Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
  • Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
  • Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
  • Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
  • Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoishoustonairport newstravelo'hare airportcoronavirus
