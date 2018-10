Mom upset surf resort remained opened after CDC investigation

EMBED >More News Videos What you need to know about the rare but deadly brain eating amoeba

A Houston mother is outraged after she says a park near Waco did not warn her family about water testing going on Friday."It's unbelievable. I cannot even express in words how disgusting it is that they let children in the water," she said.The woman, who did not want to be identified, said that about 30 people were at the park with her family, and no one realized that an investigation was ongoing."I am scared to death. I've been monitoring (my kids). I mean, we packed up our bags and flew back home so we could be close to Texas Children's (Hospital)," she said.The BSR Cable Park in Waco is currently closed to the general public after several agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control, launched an investigation into the facility after the death of a 29-year-old New Jersey man.On Sept. 21, Fabrizio Stabile tested positive for a deadly brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria Fowleri.The amoeba, according to the CDC , has a fatality rate of more than 97 percent, and only four out of 143 people infected in the U.S between 1962 and 2017 have survived.According to a GoFundMe page , the man was mowing his lawn on Sept. 16 when he started to experience a massive headache, which lasted into the next day.His condition quickly worsened to a point where, according to the post, he could no longer move or speak.The man reportedly visited the BSR Cable Park in early September.The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is leading the investigation and confirms that CDC visited the park on Thursday to conduct water testing.Kelly Craine, CDC spokesperson, stated that there was a mutual agreement between the department and the owner of the park to close down to the general public on Friday.Stuart Parsons, the owner of the park, disputes the timeline telling Eyewitness News that he met with the health department on Friday and shut down the park to the public on Saturday.The results of the investigation are pending and the park remains closed to the general public.