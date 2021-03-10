covid-19 pandemic

Texas Medical Center leaders talk COVID-19 vaccines and what pandemic recovery could look like

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On day one of the Lone Star State removing all COVID-19 restrictions, hospital leadership in the Texas Medical Center will be briefing residents on a number of topics related to the coronavirus.

ABC13 is streaming the briefing live in the video player above and on our free apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Four leaders in the Texas Medical Center and health field are participating.

  • Bill McKeon, President & CEO, Texas Medical Center
  • Paul Klotman, MD, FACP, President, CEO and Executive Dean, Baylor College of Medicine
  • David Persse, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Houston Health Department
  • Esmaeil Porsa, MD, MBA, MPH, CCHP, President & CEO, Harris Health System


Among the topics being discussed are:

  • COVID-19 vaccination rollout progress across the city and Texas Medical Center
  • the recent authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
  • the efficacy and science of the three vaccines
  • the latest COVID-19 data trends


Health officials with the Texas Medical Center say they have tracked COVID-19 metrics related to positivity rate, hospitalizations and vaccinations over the last year.

That insight is also expected to be shared as it relates to how our area can assess the status of recovery in the months ahead based on data.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Texas' mask mandate lifted and all businesses were allowed to open at 100% capacity.

The video above is from a previous report.

SEE ALSO: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants, UTMB study shows
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers found the results encouraging in the battle against coronavirus.



Texans don't have to prove they're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are jumping the line. Here's why.
EMBED More News Videos

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out nationwide, fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.



Here's how the Jonhson & Johnson vaccine differs from the others
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinestexas medical centercovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
VIDEO: Calif. Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Most local restaurants still have restrictions, survey finds
Couple on COVID-infected ship Turns to Ted for refund
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most local restaurants still have restrictions, survey finds
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Model projections for TX show 'worst-case' without mask order
Rapper shot to death in middle of Midtown street, friend says
Website helps navigate who's keeping mask mandate in place
Houston continues to become beacon in fight for women's rights
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Show More
Warmer Wednesday, cold front arrives this weekend
Firefighter who served for 26 years dies in off-duty accident
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
Thieves steal 6 catalytic converters from cars in NE Houston
Roadwork begins on Shepherd Drive near Southwest Freeway
More TOP STORIES News