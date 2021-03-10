Texas Medical Center leaders talk COVID-19 vaccines and what pandemic recovery could look like

ABC13 is streaming the briefing live in the video player above and on our free apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
Four leaders in the Texas Medical Center and health field are participating.
- Bill McKeon, President & CEO, Texas Medical Center
- Paul Klotman, MD, FACP, President, CEO and Executive Dean, Baylor College of Medicine
- David Persse, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Houston Health Department
- Esmaeil Porsa, MD, MBA, MPH, CCHP, President & CEO, Harris Health System
Among the topics being discussed are:
- COVID-19 vaccination rollout progress across the city and Texas Medical Center
- the recent authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- the efficacy and science of the three vaccines
- the latest COVID-19 data trends
Health officials with the Texas Medical Center say they have tracked COVID-19 metrics related to positivity rate, hospitalizations and vaccinations over the last year.
That insight is also expected to be shared as it relates to how our area can assess the status of recovery in the months ahead based on data.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Texas' mask mandate lifted and all businesses were allowed to open at 100% capacity.
The video above is from a previous report.
SEE ALSO: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants, UTMB study shows
Texans don't have to prove they're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are jumping the line. Here's why.
Here's how the Jonhson & Johnson vaccine differs from the others