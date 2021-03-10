Texas Medical Center leaders talk COVID-19 vaccines and what pandemic recovery could look like

Bill McKeon, President & CEO, Texas Medical Center

Paul Klotman, MD, FACP, President, CEO and Executive Dean, Baylor College of Medicine

David Persse, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Houston Health Department

Esmaeil Porsa, MD, MBA, MPH, CCHP, President & CEO, Harris Health System

COVID-19 vaccination rollout progress across the city and Texas Medical Center

the recent authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

the efficacy and science of the three vaccines

the latest COVID-19 data trends

Researchers found the results encouraging in the battle against coronavirus.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out nationwide, fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On day one of the Lone Star State removing all COVID-19 restrictions, hospital leadership in the Texas Medical Center will be briefing residents on a number of topics related to the coronavirus.Four leaders in the Texas Medical Center and health field are participating.Among the topics being discussed are:Health officials with the Texas Medical Center say they have tracked COVID-19 metrics related to positivity rate, hospitalizations and vaccinations over the last year.That insight is also expected to be shared as it relates to how our area can assess the status of recovery in the months ahead based on data.Effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Texas' mask mandate lifted and all businesses were allowed to open at 100% capacity.