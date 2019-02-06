Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are cracking down on illegal Med-spas throughout the city.
Ricky Delatorre, 26, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at RD Aesthetica MedSpa in southwest Houston.
Officers with HPD's Major Offenders division took Delatorre into custody after they say he's been performing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including injections, without a license or doctor supervision.
On the clinic's website, Delatorre is identified as a "medical assistant" and according to online state records, he is the registered owner of the clinic.
Medical assistants are not regulated to administer injections in Texas.
"Mr. Delatorre, is there anything you want to say," asked ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Jessica Willey. "Hi beautiful," he responded.
Police started investigating Delatorre after they received complaints following a series of ABC13 stories of similar arrests last year.
On Eyewitness News at 10, how Delatorre defended himself against the allegations. He now faces a felony charge of unlawfully practicing medicine without a license.
