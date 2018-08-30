HEALTH & FITNESS

Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow

EMBED </>More Videos

Mad cow detected in Florida

USDA says type is different from classical BSE found in past
TALLAHASSEE, Florida --
Florida's Department of Agriculture announced today that a case of mad cow disease has been detected in a 6-year-old mixed breed beef cow.

The department didn't say where the cow was, but emphasized that it never entered the slaughter channels or food supply.

Mad cow is a progressive neurologic disease.

This form of BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) is not contagious, and is different from Classic BSE, which has been linked to variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) in people.

Classic BSE occurred in the United Kingdom in the 1980s, in cattle which had been given the infectious prion agent, such as meat-and-bone meal containing protein from rendered infected cattle.

The FDA has prohibited mammalian protein in feed for cattle since 1997, and in all animal feed since 2009.

The animal in Florida was tested as part of the USDA routine surveillance of cattle deemed unsuitable for slaughter.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckinfectionfoodu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Texas A & M freshman from Houston dies after seizure
New age recommendations for teens seeking plastic surgery
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp
Neighbors in shock after suicide that led to doorbell ringer
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Water plant collapses after explosion, trapping workers
Bat tests positive for rabies in Pasadena
Tony Kemp saved Justin Verlander and we are thankful for him
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
Show More
HPD arrests 69 people for engaging in prostitution
Raging fire spreads to 4 buildings in Montrose
Crews working to free trapped person after violent crash
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
NO TRAINING: Woman accused of being 'fake' dentist
More News