Macy's employees save woman days after learning CPR

PEORIA, Arizona (KTRK) -- Reba Mason jokes that shoe shopping saved her life last week.
Mason is a breast cancer patient and the founder of Reba's Vision, a non-profit to help survivors with expenses. She just left an appointment on Tuesday after having the pain medicine changed in her implanted pump.
Some of the medicine leaked into her body causing her to overdose and go into cardiac arrest while she was inside the store.
Fortunately, she wasn't at home alone, where she would've normally been. She was right in the middle of a Macy's.
"These people jumped into action with no thought about it. They just did it," she said.
They were Macy's managers who coincidentally had recently attended mandatory CPR training. By chance, there was a manager meeting at that time, so all of the managers were there.
When a call went out over the loudspeaker for a customer in distress, the freshly-trained staff rushed to her. They started CPR and worked on her for ten minutes until paramedics could get there.
When Mason woke up in ICU, she was given the two pair of shoes she bought.
According to KNXV, a spokesperson for Peoria fire confirms the employees saved her life. The department plans to honor them at an event this week.
