The Rose Southeast, 12700 N. Featherwood, Suite 260, Houston, TX 77034

The Rose Galleria, 5420 West Loop S, Suite #3300, Bellaire, TX 77401

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- October is breast cancer awareness month and a rideshare company is working with healthcare providers to give customers rides to and from screenings.From now until Oct. 31, Lyft is providing rides to get women to and from breast cancer screenings.You can request a code for two free rides, costing up to $20 per ride, when scheduling an appointment at the participating screen site.For more details, click here