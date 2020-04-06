coronavirus texas

LIVE: Houston COVID-19 cases top 1,145 in one month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Entering Monday with nearly 750 cases in the city, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the addition of 402 coronavirus cases that came about from a backlog of tests taken in the middle of last month.

The city has now crossed four digits in case count with 1,145 total COVID-19 cases since March 5, when the first case was identified.

Fortunately, Turner said there were no new deaths reported. Houston's death toll is at 10.

Earlier in the day, Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo helped launch an online tool that will provide child care resources to essential workers.

The day before, Turner said three staffers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were assigned to each of the three testing sites in the city, but will be moved outside Texas on April 10.

As of Monday, 743 cases have been identified in the city, with 10 deaths.

READ ALSO: Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
COVID-19 treatment being tested on 30 Texas City patients
Dave Ward's wife's is leaving the hospital
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
Dallas couple live streams wedding ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old dies a week after being hit by stray bullet
COVID-19 treatment being tested on 30 Texas City patients
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Dave Ward's wife's is leaving the hospital
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Show More
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Gov. Cuomo: NY may have hit COVID-19 apex
BCycle closes several busy stations in Houston amid COVID-19
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
Brookwood brightens your day with special floral deliveries
More TOP STORIES News