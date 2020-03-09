Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in San Francisco Bay

CORONAVIRUS MAPS: Check out the latest maps of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Latest Information:
March 16, 2020
10:05 a.m.
Grand Princess Cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
The Grand Princess Cruise ship is now anchored in the San Francisco Bay after leaving the Port of Oakland. The ship will remain anchored there for two weeks. The plan called for moving the ship into the bay around 7 p.m. Sunday, but that was delayed until this morning. The ship has 75 medical workers on board to care for the 340 crew members and six foreign passengers.
8:15 a.m.
Grand Princess cruise ship leaves Port of Oakland
The Grand Princess cruise ship has left the Port of Oakland after being docked their for nearly a week.
March 15, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Cruise ship scheduled to leave Port of Oakland
Governor Newsom said the Grand Princess will depart the Port of Oakland at 7 p.m.
March 13, 2020
7 a.m.
Some international travelers still stuck on board, waiting for their countries' charters
There are still international travelers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, Princess Cruises confirm. Public Health and cruise officials say 14 of them are stuck on board at least through the weekend until their countries arrange charters. Once the 14 international guest disembark, the guest disembarkation process will be complete.
Plans for a crew quarantine are still being finalized, Princess Cruises say.
Meanwhile, frustration is mounting at the four military bases where the rest of the passengers are being quarantined. With each new busload of new patients, their quarantine is extended. The latest batch of people arrive Thursday, meaning they will be quarantined for another 14 days, ABC reports.
March 12, 2020
4 p.m.
Most Princess cruise passengers to disembark by tonight, Newsom says
In a press conference in Sacramento on Thursday, Gov. Newsom also mentioned at majority of passengers will be off the Grand Princess cruise ship by Thursday night. However, the 1,100 crew members will remain onboard until Sunday.
3 p.m.
Newsom addresses frustrations of passengers quarantined at Travis AFB
The American citizens aboard the Grand Princess have been transported to various sites, including Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Marine Air Station in the San Diego area. Newsom said some of those from other parts of the country have also been transported to Dobbins in Georgia, but another facility in Texas will only take citizens from Texas. Newsom also addressed some complaints from those housed at Travis that the conditions and provisions for the 14-day quarantine there have been inadequate. "We are dealing with some logistical issues related to provisions," said Newsom. "We are working to improve, but as you know that is a federal operation."
11 a.m.
More than 400 passengers remain onboard Princess cruise ship
In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that there are still 476 passengers onboard, many of them foreigners, who will require more time to accommodate in terms of transportation back to their home countries. "This was the day we hoped to conclude the process," said Governor Gavin Newsom, "save the crew which we discussed will remain on the boat."
#HAPPENINGNOW #GrandPrincess shrouded in fog this morning as process to remove passengers winds down. @GavinNewsom just announced there are 476 still aboard, many of them foreigners. 1076 crew. Only 8 of 36 sent to hospitals w/possible #coronavirus symptoms remain hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/bk8TNUFVZy— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 12, 2020
March 11, 2020
12:20 p.m.
Other passengers in good spirits as they wait for their turn
#HAPPENINGNOW Their ship came in 3 days ago but this couple from #Oklahoma is still waiting to disembark from the #GrandPrincessCruise Unlike some passengers, they’re not frustrated. Feel like they’ve been well-treated and just grateful they are healthy & feeling well. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/OENkmyvKdX— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 11, 2020
While other passengers are incredibly frustrated, some our optimistic. ABC7 news reporter Laura Anthony shared this tweet: "Their ship came in 3 days ago but this couple from #Oklahoma is still waiting to disembark from the #GrandPrincessCruise Unlike some passengers, they're not frustrated. Feel like they've been well-treated and just grateful they are healthy & feeling well."
8:30 a.m.
Third day of disembarking begins as passengers' frustration grows
An Oregon woman used the supplies in her cruise activities kit to make a sign begging for help to get her 81-year-old asthmatic father off the Grand Princess cruise ship. She stood on her balcony with it. She says he was taken off late Tuesday night as his health started to fail. pic.twitter.com/hFtlNpUHBa— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 11, 2020
Passengers's frustration is continuing to grow as the disembarkation process for the Grand Princess hits a third day. There are still 1,016 passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship. An Oregon woman used the supplies in her cruise activities kit to make a sign begging for help to get her 81-year-old asthmatic father off the Grand Princess cruise ship. She stood on her balcony with it. She says he was taken off late Tuesday night as his health started to fail. 1452 individuals have been safely brought ashore during the first two days of this operation. Officials had originally planned for the ship to be cleared of passengers by Wednesday, but the pace of the operation does not look like it will be finished by Wednesday.
March 10, 2020
11:00 p.m.
Frustration growing for passengers stuck another night on Grand Princess
Tuesday night frustrations were building among some passengers who were on and are on the Grand Princess cruise ship. Many had to wait for long periods of time on charter buses after they disembarked from the ship. Others on board say the food is no longer good. They're hoping they can finally leave tomorrow morning.
8:30 p.m.
More passengers disembark Grand Princess
A total of 1,406 people have left the cruise ship. About 1,000 more will disembark Wednesday.
Latest update from @PrincessCruises says that as of 7pm tonight a total of 1,406 people have disembarked the #GrandPrincess. This means roughly 1,000 people disembarked today, and another roughly 1,000 people are still waiting to disembark. #covid19— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) March 11, 2020
6:45 p.m.
Passengers 'reaching the end of their patience'
Some passengers on board the Grand Princess are calling 9-1-1 for help.
"We have received information that guest have been calling 911 emergency numbers, people do not do this," announced Captain Smith to all passengers.
Since Thursday, thousands aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have been in confined rooms.
"Everybody on the ship is just kind of reaching the end of their patience of when they need something they want someone to act and not be told - 'well we can't take care of that right now.' So they call 911 to get some actions," said passenger John Miller.
4 p.m.
Passengers continue disembarking from ship
Tents and buses are still dockside along the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland Tuesday night as people continue to exit the ship. Gov. Gavin Newsom said 269 people had exited the ship on Tuesday as of 1 p.m. with the majority going to Travis Air Force Base and the rest heading to Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.
2:43 p.m.
Nevada Passengers get news from Governor about returning home
#HAPPENINGNOW Nevada passengers on #GrandPrincessCruise received this email from @GovSisolak regarding return to their home state. #NewMexico passengers are asking me to pass it along to their state as well, asking for similar accommodation. #coronavirus @GovMLG @NMSecOfState pic.twitter.com/en2JeuUqRV— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 10, 2020
Nevada passengers on the Grand Princess cruise received an e-mail from Governor Sisolak letting them know the latest about returning home. "You will receive a call today from your local health authority to evaluate your home situation and ensure that you are prepared for the required isolation period." The Governor also informed them that federal authorities would be responsible for determining the timing of a flight back to Nevada for the passengers.
1:33 p.m.
Unloaded passengers arrive at Oakland Airport for Charter flights
As passengers get off the buses they have the opportunity to wash their hands and use the restroom before getting on the plane. Officials are gloved, masked and in head to toe gear. pic.twitter.com/leDhaIsSW5— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 10, 2020
Several busloads of passengers arrived at Oakland International Airport to board charter flights to their quarantine locations. Reporter Melanie Woodrow documented their journey: "As passengers get off the buses they have the opportunity to wash their hands and use the restroom before getting on the plane. Officials are gloved, masked and in head to toe gear."
12:15 p.m.
Unloading cruise ship passengers a slow process in Oakland
The captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship announced Tuesday morning that they disembarked 407 of the 2,422 passengers on Monday in Oakland. Tuesday's announcement carried with it some frustration.
"We have not been receiving timely nor accurate information from the government agencies who have developed and are now managing the disembarkment plan. It has been literally impossible for me to guide you on their processes. Thus far they have shared information about a plan, procedures and protocol only to see it change without notice," the captain said over the loudspeaker.
He said passengers from California and the UK will be the first ones released Tuesday.
The passengers were given luggage tags and will be called by the color of their tag. The groups are red, silver, light blue, yellow, gold and aqua.
The captain of the Grand Princess says 407 passengers disembarked yesterday from the ship. He says all remaining Californians will be offloaded today along with U.K. residents who will board a chartered flight to Europe today pic.twitter.com/HlNPY46wfe— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 10, 2020
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, they were on red 1, according to passenger Teresa Johnson. She received an aqua card.
Carol Reid's card is light blue 3.
"Hopefully we will be getting off today and taken to Travis Air Force Base," she said. That is one of four military bases where passengers will be quarantined for two weeks.
Carol said she and her husband brought extra medication in case something happened, but not enough to get through the quarantine. They are waiting on more prescriptions to arrive.
She and her husband love to cruise but says this experience has tested that love a bit.
"We may limit it for a while. I am still trying to cancel a Carnival Cruise but they are having telephone problems," she said.
The passengers are being unloaded at the Port of Oakland. They are being screened in medical tents and then sent back to their home country or to US military bases to be quarantined. At least 21 people on the ship are known to have the corona virus.
9:45 a.m.
More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
The captain of the Grand Princess says 407 passengers disembarked yesterday from the ship. He says all remaining Californians will be offloaded today along with U.K. residents who will board a chartered flight to Europe today.
7:30 a.m.
More passengers to disembark from the Grand Princess today
The Grand Princess cruise ship remains docked at the Port of Oakland's Outer Harbor Terminal, far away from Alameda, Oakland's Jack London Square and the Estuary.
MARCH 9, 2020
7 p.m.
Where are the passengers going?
Nearly 1,000 of the 2,400 passengers on board the cruise are from California and many of those will be transported by bus to Travis Air Force Base for a two-week quarantine.
This is not the first time Travis Air Force Base is housing people for quarantine. The first wave of evacuees were from Wuhan, China.
They left the base on Feb. 20.
The second wave were passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. ABC7 talked to one passenger on board the Grand Princess as it was heading into the bay.
On Sunday Gov. Gavin Newsom said it could take three days or longer to get passengers off the Grand Princess.
Anyone who develops symptoms once they arrive at Travis Air Force Base will be taken and transferred off base to a medical facility.
Presumably, if they don't show any signs they will be released after their two week quarantine.
Others will travel to Miramar Naval Air Station in Southern California.
Those who live out of the state and country will travel to a private terminal at the Oakland International Airport for travel to and quarantine in their home countries.
The 1,100 crew members will return to sea with the Grand Princess to quarantine on-board.
Sick passengers on board the cruise have been taken to local hospitals.
Medical facilities are stepping up their ability to care for coronavirus patients, as some in the community worry about when the situation will be contained.
Hospitals across the Bay Area have negative-pressure isolation rooms, which prevent germs from escaping.
Stanford engineers are prepared to create new rooms at their facility, or to convert an entire ward, if necessary.
12:30 p.m.
Health officials in Santa Clara County announced Monday morning that a woman in her 60s has died of the novel coronavirus. The patient had been in the hospital for several weeks and was the third case of the virus in the county. Health officials say she had not traveled internationally and had not come into contact with an infected person or traveler. County health officials say she likely developed the virus in the community. She died Monday morning at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View. Health officials have not said whether the woman had any other health conditions prior to contracting the coronavirus.
12:00 p.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship has arrived at the Port of Oakland.
11:32 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship crosses under the Bay Bridge, heading to the Port of Oakland.
11:15 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is near San Francisco's city coast.
11:02 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is under the Golden Gate Bridge.
10:45 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is now approaching the Golden Gate Bridge. The ship is still scheduled to dock at noon in Oakland.
8:45 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is now visible from the San Francisco Bay. The ship is still scheduled to dock at noon PT in Oakland.
7:30 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with novel coronavirus is expected to dock at noon at the Port of Oakland, according to a port spokesman.
6:30 a.m.
Several buses are in place at the Port of Oakland as preparations continue for the arrival of the Grand Princess. Officials still have not released the exact time for when the ship will dock today.
3:30 a.m.
The cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with novel coronavirus is waiting for the green light to dock at the Port of Oakland today. Charter buses and disaster recovery equipment will be in place in Oakland when the Grand Princess arrives.
MARCH 8, 2020
11:00 p.m.
Many Oakland residents are worried about the docking of the cruise ship in their city
Not everyone is happy about the charter buses waiting at the Port of Oakland. Many aren't comfortable knowing that several people with COVID-19 will be deboarding with so many others. Some say they still don't understand why this is happening in Oakland, and not in San Francisco or elsewhere.
10:40 a.m
Passengers to undergo two week quarantine after disembarking ship in Oakland
Authorities say there are almost 1,000 Californians aboard the ship and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Air Station in San Diego. Passengers from other states will spend 2 weeks at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say foreign passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries.
6:40 a.m.
CAL OES gives new details about cruise expected to dock in Oakland
The ship will be docked in Oakland only as long as it takes passengers to disembark, according to information released Sunday morning by the California Office of Emergency Services. That process could take days.
MARCH 7, 2020
10:30 p.m.
The ship is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, the CDC says
The exact time is to be determined. At first, passengers on board said the captain announced the ship would dock Sunday afternoon. However, the CDC says "further modifications of the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship. The ship will now arrive in the Port of Oakland on Monday, time TBD."
"Agreement has been reached," said the John Harry Smith, captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship. The Grand Princess Cruise ship will begin the disembarking process in the Port of Oakland on Monday.
"Guest who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California," said Captain Smith. California residents will be taken to a federally operated facility within the state for testing and isolation.
Non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, according to Princess Cruises.
10 a.m.
U.S. Coast Guard helps evacuate "critically ill guest" evacuated from ship and brings protective supplies
A "critically ill guest" was evacuated from the ship for medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the captain announced Saturday Morning.
The captain also confirmed that personal protective equipment, which included gloves and masks, were dropped off by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night.
VIDEO: Watch two California Air National Guard helicopters drop off COVID-19 testing kits
MARCH 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
How many people are on board the cruise?
San Francisco city officials said Thursday the Grand Princess cruise ship is carrying a total of 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members.
On Thursday, samples from 46 people were collected and flown to a state lab in Richmond to be tested for COVID-19.
21 of those 46 tests came back positive. 19 of the positive tests were crew members and two were passengers.
Princess Cruise officials tweeted that they are coordinating with passengers to get any medicine that is needed and that they will continue to offer guests complimentary phone and internet access, so they can stay in touch with family and friends.
Pence added Friday that all passengers on the cruise ship will be tested for the virus -- and that those who need to be quarantined will be and anyone who needs medical attention will receive it.
Pence said that he anticipates that those crew members who testified positive will be quarantined on the ship. He also announced he will travel to Florida this weekend to meet with cruise line executives.
Our medical team is beginning outreach to guests regarding all medication needs. A form will be distributed to guests onboard to request prescription refills. More information will be shared as it becomes available.— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 6, 2020
Where has the ship traveled to?
The Princess cruise ship originally departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11 for a trip through the Mexican Riviera.
During that trip, which ended Feb. 21, three people developed coronavirus.
One of those patients, a 71-year-old California man, died of the virus, marking the first death in the state, officials said.
California officials later declared a state of emergency. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the emergency proclamation is intended to help procure supplies and resources quickly.
That same cruise ship later embarked on a trip to Hawaii. According to the cruise line, some of those on board the Mexico cruise stayed on the ship for the Hawaii trip.
The Hawaii cruise began Feb. 21 and arrived in Hawaii Feb. 26.
The ship then stopped on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and in the city of Hilo.
The cruise left the Hawaiian islands Feb. 29 and was en route to Ensenada, Mexico -- but cruise officials canceled that stop and headed to San Francisco after news of the Placer County passenger's death.
What to do if you have a cruise booked
In light of the situation, Princess Cruises has canceled its Hawaii cruise originally scheduled to depart on March 7.
Those customers will receive a refund for any fares, airline, hotel or prepaid plans organized through Princess, the cruise line said.
They will also receive a credit for a future cruise.
How to stay healthy during coronavirus outbreak
CDC officials said the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands.
It's also advised to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and limit contact with anyone who is coughing, sneezing or has a fever.
If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, contact a medical professional.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.