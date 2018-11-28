HEALTH & FITNESS

Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match

EMBED </>More Videos

A southern California woman pregnant with twins has found the perfect bone-marrow donor just weeks after her touching story went viral.

A southern California woman pregnant with twins has found the perfect bone-marrow donor just weeks after her touching story went viral.

A record-breaking number of people signed up to be potential bone-marrow donors following a story about Susie Rabaca, who was in need of a transplant.

She is due to give birth by Dec. 6 and was in desperate need of a bone-marrow transplant to help treat her leukemia.

Within days of her story airing Nov. 22, almost 40,000 people registered for the Be The Match registry.

More information about becoming a potential blood stem cell donor is available here from Be The Match.

A bone marrow transplant can be a potentially life-saving procedure for those with leukemia. But for the process to work, the donor needs to be a close match. There are some 30 million people on the worldwide registry.

EMBED More News Videos

Susie Rabaca, who has leukemia, is expecting twins and needs a bone-marrow transplant to save her life.



Rabaca is already a mother of three. Her sister is a 50 percent match, but doctors say it's not good enough to treat her aggressive acute myeloid leukemia.

She needed a 100 percent match, but Rabaca's mixed heritage - Latino and Caucasian - had made finding a donor difficult.

Rabaca and her family have been on a mission to sign up as many potential donors as possible.

The registry is particularly in need of people with mixed ethnic heritage for many other potential recipients without a match.

Registry officials said the thousands of new donations were more ethnically diverse than average.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthleukemiablood donationsstem cell researchDNApregnant womanpregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thousands of potential marrow donors register to help SoCal mother
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
HEALTH & FITNESS
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Scientist claims 2nd possible pregnancy with gene-edited baby
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
HPD investigate after teen shot and killed in NW Houston
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
Accused priest's attorney surprised by church search
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
TIMELINE: Father Manuel sex abuse allegations
Seeing double at Splendora basketball game?
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
Body found believed to be kidnapped 13-year-old girl
Show More
Father arrested after driving drunk and crashing with son in car
Woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
TSU officials give 'all clear' after bomb threat
Man shoots son after fight over kneeling athletes: Police
More News