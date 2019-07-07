Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell announces cancer diagnosis

Kirbyjon Caldwell posted a video on his Facebook page talking about his diagnosis. He believes that his prognosis is good.
"I'll die from something someday as we all will, but it will not be from prostate cancer," said Caldwell.
He said he posted on Facebook because he wanted people to hear it from him first. He also asked for prayers and told his followers to look out for their own health.
"I want to encourage you to be a faithful steward for your health," Caldwell said in the video. "Go to the doctor."
Caldwell was indicted last year for wire fraud and money laundering.
Authorities say Caldwell sold historical Chinese bonds to investors, aided by a co-defendant. The federal indictment argues that the bonds are worthless. They allege the business partners bilked the victims out of millions.
Caldwell insists bonds he sold are legitimate, and his attorney says he absolutely believed the bonds were worth more than he sold them for.
In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Caldwell and his attorney insisted that the pastor invested a significant amount of his own money, and even personally refunded nearly $1 million to anyone who was unhappy with the investment.
"Every single person who has asked for their money back has gotten their money back," Caldwell's attorney Dan Cogdell said at a press conference.
Caldwell is scheduled to go to trial on December 2.
Caldwell is the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church. He has a congregation of more than 16,000 people.
He once served as one of President George W. Bush's spiritual advisors. He even presided over Jenna Bush's wedding.
Full interview with Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell