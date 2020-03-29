Texas quarantine order expanded to include all travelers from Louisiana

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has dramatically expanded the mandatory 14 day quarantine order issued last week to include people who've traveled from the entire state of Louisiana by road or air.The order was announced at a briefing on Sunday.National Guard task force brigades have been called to provide infrastructure support to the state, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.Abbott has also designated a Dallas convention center as a site that will warehouse medical equipment and 250 beds, if needed.The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center could house patients if the state's hospitals become overwhelmed, Abbott said.On Thursday, Abbott announced an executive order that will make it mandatory for anyone traveling to Texas through an airport from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days.During the news conference Thursday, Abbott said the executive order will be enforced by Texas DPS. He added that travelers from those areas will have to report their "quarantine location" in a form to DPS.The individuals will also receive visits from DPS who will ensure they are complying with the order. The individuals will not be allowed to go out in public, and will only be allowed visitation from doctors or physicians.Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.