E. coli prompts boil water notice for Spring residents

Some residents in Spring are being cautioned to boil their water due to a possible E. coli contamination.Homes in the Bilma public utility district are impacted.Officials sent out a notice Wednesday, warning the community not to drink the water without boiling it first.The bacteria is known to make people sick, and is especially a concern for people with a weakened immune system.The bacteria contamination occurs when increased run-off enters the drinking water source, or a break in the distribution system occurs.Officials in Spring say they are continuing to test the water supply, and are working to resolve the problem within 48 hours.