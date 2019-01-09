HEALTH & FITNESS

E. coli prompts boil water notice for Spring residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Do's and don'ts of boil water notices (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Some residents in Spring are being cautioned to boil their water due to a possible E. coli contamination.

Homes in the Bilma public utility district are impacted.

Officials sent out a notice Wednesday, warning the community not to drink the water without boiling it first.

The bacteria is known to make people sick, and is especially a concern for people with a weakened immune system.

The bacteria contamination occurs when increased run-off enters the drinking water source, or a break in the distribution system occurs.

Officials in Spring say they are continuing to test the water supply, and are working to resolve the problem within 48 hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthe. coliboil water advisorySpring
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health officials encouraging flu shots after rise in deaths
Chef says he lost 100 pounds on Keto diet
Terminally ill man with days to live renews vows to wife
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph
Mom of teen killed during robbery suing Subway over his murder
$13.5M plan approved to renovate Memorial Park Golf Course
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
Show More
Dramatic video shows officer's struggle with armed murder suspect
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
More News