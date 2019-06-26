From hospital, Mattress Mack says he had 'stroke scare'

McIngvale revealed the health scare Tuesday afternoon through a Facebook Live stream on his official page, filmed inside an exam room at St. Luke's Hospital.
The business owner explained that he had tingling in his arm, leg and face, but, in true Mack style, his voice felt normal.
Over the 23-minute stream, Mack took questions and well-wishes from Facebook users. Mack asked for prayers over the treatment, while also talking about the current specials at Gallery.
Mack mentioned his past contributions to stroke health, including financing a mobile stroke unit housed at UTHealth in the Texas Medical Center.
McIngvale is 68 years old, already celebrated as a fixture for good in the Houston community.
His flagship store in north Houston again hosted the annual Autism Prom.
RELATED: Mattress Mack throws prom night at Gallery Furniture for children with autism
Mack also received a great deal of credit in the wake of the Hurricane Harvey disaster. His showrooms housed families stranded by the storm.
RELATED: Mattress Mack hosts gathering to reunite with Hurricane Harvey victims who used Gallery Furniture as shelter