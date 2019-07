From hospital, Mattress Mack says he had 'stroke scare'

EMBED >More News Videos For the second year in a row hundreds of kids filled Gallery Furniture's flagship location off the North Freeway, ready to dance the evening away.

EMBED >More News Videos Mattress Mack will be reuniting with Harvey victims who used his store as shelter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston philanthropist and the iconic owner of Gallery Furniture, "Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale , says he is being kept overnight at the hospital after a stroke scare.McIngvale revealed the health scare Tuesday afternoon through a Facebook Live stream on his official page, filmed inside an exam room at St. Luke's Hospital.The business owner explained that he had tingling in his arm, leg and face, but, in true Mack style, his voice felt normal.Over the 23-minute stream, Mack took questions and well-wishes from Facebook users. Mack asked for prayers over the treatment, while also talking about the current specials at Gallery.Mack mentioned his past contributions to stroke health, including financing a mobile stroke unit housed at UTHealth in the Texas Medical Center.McIngvale is 68 years old, already celebrated as a fixture for good in the Houston community.His flagship store in north Houston again hosted the annual Autism Prom.Mack also received a great deal of credit in the wake of the Hurricane Harvey disaster. His showrooms housed families stranded by the storm.