mattress mack

From hospital, Mattress Mack says he had 'stroke scare'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston philanthropist and the iconic owner of Gallery Furniture, "Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale, says he is being kept overnight at the hospital after a stroke scare.

McIngvale revealed the health scare Tuesday afternoon through a Facebook Live stream on his official page, filmed inside an exam room at St. Luke's Hospital.

The business owner explained that he had tingling in his arm, leg and face, but, in true Mack style, his voice felt normal.

Over the 23-minute stream, Mack took questions and well-wishes from Facebook users. Mack asked for prayers over the treatment, while also talking about the current specials at Gallery.

Mack mentioned his past contributions to stroke health, including financing a mobile stroke unit housed at UTHealth in the Texas Medical Center.

McIngvale is 68 years old, already celebrated as a fixture for good in the Houston community.

His flagship store in north Houston again hosted the annual Autism Prom.

RELATED: Mattress Mack throws prom night at Gallery Furniture for children with autism

EMBED More News Videos

For the second year in a row hundreds of kids filled Gallery Furniture's flagship location off the North Freeway, ready to dance the evening away.



Mack also received a great deal of credit in the wake of the Hurricane Harvey disaster. His showrooms housed families stranded by the storm.

RELATED: Mattress Mack hosts gathering to reunite with Hurricane Harvey victims who used Gallery Furniture as shelter
EMBED More News Videos

Mattress Mack will be reuniting with Harvey victims who used his store as shelter.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonstroke caresocietystrokefacebook livemattress mack
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MATTRESS MACK
Doctor's orders: No more extra hours for Mattress Mack
A one-of-a-kind Texan: Things we love about Mattress Mack
Nearly $2 billion more in Hurricane Harvey relief approved
Gallery Furniture holds prom night for children with autism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News