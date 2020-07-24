Doctor stricken with COVID-19 learns to walk again after long recovery

HOUSTON, Texas -- After 37 days fighting for his life on a ventilator, Dr. Joseph Lashley is slowly learning to walk, talk and dress himself again.The 50-year-old ER doctor, who had no pre-existing conditions, contracted COVID on the front lines at a hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana.The virus weakened him to the point that he couldn't even stand on his own when he went into the rehab facility at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston five weeks ago.Now, his goal is to regain his strength one step at a time and return to the front lines.TIRR is known for its innovative therapy and is one of the top rehab facilities in the world.Lashley has been away from his wife and three young children, a 9-year-old and 7-year-old twins, for months. He said he couldn't do this without the support of his wife, who is also a doctor.She became a single mom to three since he went into rehab.Lashley was set to be reunited with his family on Friday.