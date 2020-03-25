Dillard's open on 1st day of Houston-wide 'stay home' order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6049723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a Wednesday morning briefing, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner outlined the city's order to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the first day of "Stay Home, Work Safe" order throughout Houston and Harris County, the Dillard's department store at The Galleria was open for business.Through a Facebook Live video, ABC13's Miya Shay was inside the business. There were no customers in sight, but the Eyewitness News reporter said a full staff is working.Dillard's operating Wednesday is significant as the emergency order, which is meant to strictly stop or slow the spread of COVID-19, began to take effect.Under the order, businesses that are considered essential under federal guidelines can remain open. The guidelines state 16 specific industries that fall under the "essential" designation.One of the industries is essential retail, which holds the following criteria, according to federal guidelines:Arkansas-based Dillard's is described as a luxury department store chain with about 289 stores in 29 states, mainly clothing and apparel for men, women, juniors and children.Later in the afternoon, the Houston fire marshal arrived at the store to find out why it was still open. As of 4 p.m., the result of the visit wasn't made clear.ABC13 reached out to Dillard's for comment about the opening.A spokeswoman for Dillard's offered this statement:Earlier Wednesday, both Houston and Harris County leaders announced hotlines to anyone who believe his or her employer can be considered non-essential.The county said it received about 1,500 calls since the hotline opened, ranging from restaurant complaints to questions about who should stay home.