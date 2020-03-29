Health & Fitness

ABC13's Dave Ward asks viewers to pray for his wife with double pneumonia

By
ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward revealed Sunday his wife, Laura Ward, is in the hospital with double pneumonia. He is asking for your prayers.

"I've never asked anything of our viewers," he told ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams during a FaceTime conversation. "But I am asking now for all our viewers to say a prayer for my wife Laura. She really needs it. I've been praying nonstop. She really needs prayers right now. The power of prayer is amazing."

Laura felt sick on Monday, March 23, and drove herself to the hospital, where Dave said the doctors treating her called it a, "classic COVID pneumonia" even though tests for COVID-19 were negative. She is in intensive care and cannot receive visitors or gifts, but Dave said she is receiving excellent care.

"I'm doing pretty good and the rest of my family seems to be all right," he said. "I'm just very concerned about Laura."

Dave said he is healthy and feeling good, but he asks people to heed the warnings of elected officials and stay home if at all possible. Despite his wife's illness, he remains positive.

"This pandemic, we will get through this because we are Houston strong. We are Houston proud, and we are strong people. We'll make it through this," he said.



SEE ALSO:

Dave Ward encourages everyone to practice social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasdave wards houstonpandemiccovid 19 pandemicwomen's healthcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30 | LIVE
City of Galveston beaches ordered closed until April 5
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 11 states
Mayor Turner discusses update on city COVID-19 efforts
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
Harris Co. reports 1st inmate to test positive for COVID-19
928 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Show More
HPD, HFD will now wear masks as COVID-19 cases increase
Slow test results delaying COVID-19 diagnoses
DPS troopers screen passengers at Texas airports
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Warming up ahead of front
More TOP STORIES News