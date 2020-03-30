Health & Fitness

Florida church under fire after holding packed service during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Florida -- Despite stay-at-home orders and warnings from deputies, a Florida church held Sunday services anyway.

People across the country voiced outrage online after seeing streaming video from inside The River at Tampa Bay Church Sunday morning.

The stream showed dozens of people packed inside the church, standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

Before evening services, the sheriff's office sent deputies to the church, and even put up a sign asking people to follow social distancing guidelines.

A legal analyst says the sheriff could arrest the church's pastor.

"He holds a service and he has a meeting of any kind where people are listening to him, then he is responsible for them being there. They absolutely can arrest him," the analyst said.

Deputies say they've been in contact with the church's attorneys.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronaviruschurchu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 10 states
MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
2 new Houston-area deaths among 935 cases reported
Houston man wanted in sex assault of child under 6
How you can help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
Texans star donates to nurses, laid off hospitality workers
Show More
Warming up ahead of front
H-E-B donating $3M to Texas non-profits during pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
New York City to fine social distancing violations
More TOP STORIES News