FBI

Agents take on FBI fitness test every year to remain in peak shape

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia takes on the physically demanding test that FBI agents take every year to keep fit.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you have what it takes to be an FBI agent?

All FBI agents are required to pass a physical fitness test every year.

It involves four events in the following order, with no more than five minutes of rest between each event:

  • Maximum number of sit-ups in one minute
  • Timed 300-meter sprint
  • Maximum number of continuous push-ups (untimed)
  • Timed 1.5-mile run

Points are assigned for how well a person performs in each segment of the test.

A woman hoping to achieve the maximum score of 50 would need to complete 57 sit-ups in one minute, sprint 300 meters in 49.9 seconds or under, finish 45 push-ups or more, run a mile and a half in 10 minutes, 34 seconds or less, and complete 10 pull-ups or more, untimed.

A man hoping to achieve the maximum score of 50 would need to complete at least 58 sit-ups in one minute, run 300 meters in 40.9 seconds or less, finish 71 push-ups in an unlimited amount of time, run 1.5 miles in 8 minutes, 59 seconds or less, and finish 20 pull-ups or more.

FBI agents recommend running at least 12 hours a week to get ready for the test.

"That's what these tests do. They get you to a level where you're going to be able to handle stress," explained Special Agent Orlan Streams. "You're going to be able to take care of your breathing and your heart rate by taking deep breaths."

You can get more information on the FBI's full scoring system here.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFBItestsfitnessHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FBI
American tourist murdered in Mexico and family wants answers
Police on alert for violence surrounding midterm elections
Doubts raised over kidnapping victim's death during raid
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts
More FBI
HEALTH & FITNESS
Fall harvest has begun for 'Luffa Gardens'
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
You may get an 'alcohol checkup' at your next doctor's visit
ITCHY AND SCRATCHY: Houston ranks in top 10 for bed bugs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Couple welcomes miracle 'twins' from different wombs
Family and friends hold out hope missing mom is alive
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Bastrop County still recovering from 2011 and 2015 wildfires
Show More
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Warmer weekend with another cold front Sunday
Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival
Kinkaid student is a football star, wrestler and singer too
Galveston residents concerned about dog attacks on the island
More News