HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Do you have what it takes to be an FBI agent?
All FBI agents are required to pass a physical fitness test every year.
It involves four events in the following order, with no more than five minutes of rest between each event:
- Maximum number of sit-ups in one minute
- Timed 300-meter sprint
- Maximum number of continuous push-ups (untimed)
- Timed 1.5-mile run
Points are assigned for how well a person performs in each segment of the test.
A woman hoping to achieve the maximum score of 50 would need to complete 57 sit-ups in one minute, sprint 300 meters in 49.9 seconds or under, finish 45 push-ups or more, run a mile and a half in 10 minutes, 34 seconds or less, and complete 10 pull-ups or more, untimed.
A man hoping to achieve the maximum score of 50 would need to complete at least 58 sit-ups in one minute, run 300 meters in 40.9 seconds or less, finish 71 push-ups in an unlimited amount of time, run 1.5 miles in 8 minutes, 59 seconds or less, and finish 20 pull-ups or more.
FBI agents recommend running at least 12 hours a week to get ready for the test.
"That's what these tests do. They get you to a level where you're going to be able to handle stress," explained Special Agent Orlan Streams. "You're going to be able to take care of your breathing and your heart rate by taking deep breaths."
You can get more information on the FBI's full scoring system here.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.