Boil water notice lifted for city of Anahuac

To bring water to a safe level, bring water to a rolling boil for 3-5 minutes.

It is important to let boiled water cool before using it.

Use only bottled or boiled water to wash your hands.

It is safe to shower or bathe in untreated water.

Use only bottled or boiled water to bathe an infant.

Use only boiled or bottled water to wash dishes.

Use only bottled or boiled water to brush your teeth.

Pets are not generally affected by drinking untreated water.

You can wash clothes with untreated water.

The boil water notice has been cancelled for the city of Anahuac.Officials first reported the boil water notice on Tuesday, after the city noticed a water leak on Belton and South Texas Avenue.The public water system says they have taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water used for drinking or human consumption purposes.Drinking or exposure to untreated water can lead to diarrhea, cramps, nausea, possible jaundice, headaches or fatigue.Symptoms may appear as early as a few hours to several days after infection. If you are ill with these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.