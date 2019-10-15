Society

Texas Children's Hospital hosts Halloween party for pediatric patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Halloween is arriving early for some pediatric patients at Texas Children's Hospital who will have to spend their holiday receiving treatment, instead of trick-or-treating.

The party, which was hosted by the Spirit of Children Program, was filled with games, costumes, music and crafts.

Spirit Halloween hosts 100 parties at various hospitals across the U.S., to ensure children have the opportunity to celebrate.

Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $55 million for child life development programs across the country.

This year, the program aims to raise $10 million more to support young patients and their families.

To help with the goal, donate at your local Spirit Halloween store this season or visit spiritofchildren.com.

