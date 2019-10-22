Astros players known to give back on and off the field

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may know your favorite Houston Astros players and what they do on the field, but do you know many of them are heads of charitable foundations?
A perfect example of the humanitarian effort by an Astro is Justin Verlander's Win for Warriors Foundation, which was founded by the Astros pitcher in 2016.
Verlander has donated $1 million to various veteran nonprofit organizations and has hosted more than 5,000 veterans and their family members at games in his suite at Minute Maid Park.
Wins for Warriors also hosts an annual Grand Slam Adoption Event, which raises funds for adoptable dogs to be trained as service animals, and donated to veterans. The event is typically hosted by Verlander and his wife, supermodel Kate Upton.
Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara are also no strangers to donating their time and resources to the community. The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and providing the resources, education and programs needed to eliminate the killing of companion animals in Houston.
In April, Alex Bregman pledged to donate $1,000 to his charity, AB for Autism, for every Astros win that month.
According to the MLB, Bregman's affiliation with autism awareness began when his friend's son was diagnosed with autism several years ago.
Bregman's foundation raises funds to donate iPads to schools that specialize in helping kids with autism.
Bregman has also set up a YouTube channel that features his philanthropic events.
In 2017, Josh Reddick donated $1 million to the construction of a state-of-the-art baseball field in his native Effingham County, Ga.
The Josh Reddick Field is the only stadium in the area that's accessible to all children with special needs. The entire field is turf, making it easier for those in wheelchairs.
Reddick also started a foundation which focuses on supporting students, preserving recreational parks, and helping those in need in Georgia.
A portion of all money raised through the Josh Reddick Foundation goes toward the recreation departments as well as the sheriff's office, fire departments, animal shelters, the Manna House, the Treutlan House, and more.
Carlos Correa joined Houston Children's Charity: A Better Night's Sleep program to ensure that no child waits for a bed. The program's mission is to provide mattresses, foundations, bed frames, sheets, pillows and blankets to Houston children in need.
In June, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr. held a cocktail reception at Tootsies on Westheimer to blend their passions: animals and children.
The funds from the event benefited various charitable causes, including animal rescue efforts and children's charities throughout the Greater Houston community.
Astros' George Springer relied on determination and baseball to build his confidence after struggling with a stutter. Now, the Astros outfielder is helping others do the same through SAY - the Stuttering Association for the Young.
Springer hosts his annual George Springer Bowling Benefit that helps grant scholarships to families in need.
Astros newcomer, Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy, held their third annual Uncork for a Cause charity wine event in August. The event was held to benefit No Kid Hungry, which helps end childhood hunger by ensuring that kids get the food they need, like healthy breakfast at school and free meals during the summertime.
These are just a few examples of what some of your favorite Astros players are doing to help better the community, but the list continues to grow.
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
