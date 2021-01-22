ABC13 town hall to highlight COVID-19 vaccine response in Black and Latino communities

Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer, United Memorial Medical Center

State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris Co. COVID-19 Recovery Czar

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff's Office

Dr. Laura Murillo, president, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Susie Molina, Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Texas House District 27

Commissioner Grady Prestage, Fort Bend Co. Precinct 2

Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services director

Trustee Addie Heyliger, Fort Bend ISD board president

Pastor Timothy Sloan, The Luke Church

Casondra Burkley, LCSW, M.Div

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texans continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus persists in revealing health disparities in our Black and Latino communities.ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a two-night event on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 27 and 28 (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities of color.Eyewitness News anchors Mayra Moreno and Chauncy Glover are gathering Black and Hispanic leaders, who will address the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on our communities of color and give specific recommendations about vaccinations.In addition to answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, panelists will provide a comprehensive look at COVID-19's impact in the Black and Hispanic communities, including infection rates, recovery, mental health, education, economics and faith.Panelists will also break down misconceptions about the vaccine and some of the misinformation that may influence vaccination rates.The CDC reports increasing evidence that some minority groups are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus.in our communities of color include access to health care, the rate of uninsured people, occupational hazards related to essential worker status, housing conditions and racial discrimination.Health experts are encouraging those in the Black, Hispanic and Asian-American communities to get vaccinated, as they are all classified as having a large share of high-risk individuals.Our town hall is being co-produced with, of Missouri City. In 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha became the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for Black men.