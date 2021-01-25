Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to give update on city's COVID-19 vaccination program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine continue, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set the address the city's response to the virus and vaccine.On Monday, Jan. 25, the city said it launched its first drive-thru vaccination site in partnership with United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) to distribute the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to people with appointments.Turner is set to tour the site at Del Mar Stadium and provide an update on the city's vaccination program as well.Mayor Turner's conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. He will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Director Stephen Williams, a UMMC representative, and others.