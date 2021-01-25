COVID-19 vaccine

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to give update on city's COVID-19 vaccination program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine continue, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set the address the city's response to the virus and vaccine.

On Monday, Jan. 25, the city said it launched its first drive-thru vaccination site in partnership with United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) to distribute the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to people with appointments.

Turner is set to tour the site at Del Mar Stadium and provide an update on the city's vaccination program as well.

Watch Turner's update on all ABC13 streaming platforms

Mayor Turner's conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. He will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Director Stephen Williams, a UMMC representative, and others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Judge Hidalgo announces new COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Charge dropped against doctor accused of stealing vaccine doses
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Galveston Co.'s vaccine registration fills up as soon as it opened
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grand jury indicts 6 more HPD officers in botched drug raid
Suspect shot by officer in north Houston, HPD says
Judge Hidalgo announces new COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Today's front drops humidity in a big way
Charge dropped against doctor accused of stealing vaccine doses
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Dickinson ISD 4th grader caught with loaded gun on campus
Show More
Iconic Chinese restaurant in Sharpstown badly damaged by fire
Houston mayor weighs in on those Deshaun Watson trade rumors
Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military
19 burned bodies found near Mexico-US border town
Virus-sniffing dogs to be used to screen NBA game attendees
More TOP STORIES News