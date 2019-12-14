6 Texas children have died from flu-related causes

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The state of Texas is underscoring the need to get a flu shot.
The Department of State Health Services confirms that six children have died in Texas of flu-related causes.
Four of the children were not vaccinated for the current season. Health officials are still gathering information on the other deaths.
Health officials recommend everyone six months old and older get the flu vaccine.
The CDC has startling details on its website. Since Oct. 1, up to 3.7 million people have come down with flu illnesses. There have been at least 1,300 flu-related deaths.
